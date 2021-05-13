Some educators getting bonuses for laboring through the pandemic

Several school districts in central Indiana are looking at using federal grant money to pay teachers a little more for the work they did during the pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — In the battle against COVID-19, Indiana schools are among the hardest hit.

Some are rewarding their teachers and other workers who stuck it out. They will be getting bonuses for taking work that went beyond their job descriptions.

Wayne Township school teachers and other employees will receive $1,500 bonuses for what the school district calls extra responsibilities and work they performed during the pandemic.

"It's wonderful recognition for all that our educators have had to do this school year," said Keith Gambill, president of the Indiana State Teachers Association.

Gambill explained that Indiana's teachers as a whole performed additional cleaning chores and other safety protocols while they developed new lesson plans for e-learning, hybrid learning and in-person learning.

"Those changes in just the classroom work was enormous," Gambill said, and added hours to the work day.

Wayne Township is paying for the bonuses with federal COVID relief dollars. It's expecting to receive more than $53 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

The amount of money schools receive is based largely on their enrollment and the percentage of students living in poverty.

Noblesville's schools expect just under $6 million. A spokesperson said the district is considering staff bonuses.

Greenfield's schools anticipate getting about $4 million. According to the superintendent, bonuses are not a consideration at this time.

Gambill expects more school districts will eventually approve bonuses, seeing them as a reward and investment, a way to keep talented teachers from calling it quits.

"Just this may be what helps the person who is on the fence about, 'do they stay in the profession or do they move?'" he said.