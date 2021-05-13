North Split closes this weekend until late next year

I-70 and I-65 will be closed from the North Split to Washington Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's happening! INDOT is closing the North Split Saturday, May 15.

It will stay closed for the rest of the year and most of next year.

It's hard to believe, but portions of the North Split were built 50 years ago. With aging bridges and rough roads, it's time to replace and rehabilitate nearly 27 lane miles of pavement.

If traveling from the northwest side, instead of using I-65, use I-465 and take I-70 eastbound to the South Split. Then head southbound onto I-65.

If taking I-65 north from the southside, take I-65 northbound to the South Split. Then take I-70 westbound to I-465 northbound.

If traveling from the east side, instead of using I-70, take I-465 southbound around to the southwest side to get back onto I-70.

There are some travel lanes that will remain open. I-65 southbound to I-70 eastbound will stay open and I-70 westbound to I-65 northbound will remain open.