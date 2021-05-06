INDOT: Closures to the North Split interchange will begin next weekend

INDOT plans to close the North Split interchange on Saturday, May 15 in preparation for an 18-month long project.

INDIANAPOLIS — Closure of the North Split interchange will begin on May 15, INDOT told 13News on Thursday.

The closure process will be two days long.

Once the North Split interchange is closed, it will remain so for 18 months as a $320 million project aiming to replace aging pavement, bridges, and traffic patterns kicks off.

INDOT said they understand the closures will frustrate commuters during that time, but hope the project will improve safety in the long run.

"It will be big portions of the whole interchange, so people will not be able to get through the interchange for 18 months. You will be able to go east to west," Mallory Duncan, INDOT spokesperson, said.

The interchange is the second most heavily traveled in the state and has about 300 crashes per year.

"Basically once we close it – you won’t be able to get up on Washington Street if you're on the North Split. The distributor ramp will close south of Ohio Street. So you won’t have access to Fletcher (Avenue) once they start construction once this closure happens."

Those closures are in addition to local street closures and downtown traveling will be affected.

You can see the full timeline of closures below.