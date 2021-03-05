Semi crash snarls morning traffic into downtown Indianapolis

The semi rolled and blocked all lanes of traffic heading south from the North Split of I-65 and I-70.

INDIANAPOLIS — A rolled semi trailer blocked all lanes of I-65 and I-70 heading south into downtown Indianapolis Monday morning.

The crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. just south of North Split where southbound I-65 joins westbound I-70. It snarled morning traffic on southbound I-65 back to the Martin Luther King Jr. exit and westbound I-70 east to the Rural/Keystone exit.

INDOT estimated it would take four hours to clear the crash scene and get traffic fully moving again.

Traffic is able to get past the scene on the Michigan/Ohio/Fletcher collector ramp, but those are currently under construction, so speeds are limited.

I-65 SB in the North Split is CLOSED after a semi overturned. Traffic is diverting onto collector lanes but be alert in the area... it has a lower speed limit and it’s a work zone!!🚧 pic.twitter.com/zrTHUE20xm — INDOT East Central (@INDOTEast) May 3, 2021

Police have not determined what caused the crash.