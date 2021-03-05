Semi crash snarls morning traffic into downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A rolled semi trailer blocked all lanes of I-65 and I-70 heading south into downtown Indianapolis Monday morning.
The crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. just south of North Split where southbound I-65 joins westbound I-70. It snarled morning traffic on southbound I-65 back to the Martin Luther King Jr. exit and westbound I-70 east to the Rural/Keystone exit.
INDOT estimated it would take four hours to clear the crash scene and get traffic fully moving again.
Traffic is able to get past the scene on the Michigan/Ohio/Fletcher collector ramp, but those are currently under construction, so speeds are limited.
Police have not determined what caused the crash.
There is no word on any injuries.