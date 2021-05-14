Avon, Portland PD investigating officer reportedly attempting to meet child

A social media post said Joshua Clark was suspended but didn't offer specifics about allegations of any wrongdoing.

PORTLAND, Ind. — Avon Police Department shared Friday that their agency is investigating an allegation against a police officer from Portland, Indiana.

Avon officials said they were notified on May 13 that a law enforcement officer from the Portland Police Department had reportedly "attempted to meet up with an underage child to potentially engage in sexual conduct" in Avon.

This comes after Predator Catchers Indianapolis shared a video on their Facebook page.

At this time, the whereabouts of the suspect, Joshua Clark, are unknown.

Portland's police chief has suspended Clark, as part of an internal investigation, according to a post on their social media page.

The Portland Police Department is aware of an incident involving an officer of our department. Any crime allegedly... Posted by Portland Police Department on Thursday, May 13, 2021

The post referred to an Avon Police Department investigation but didn't offer specifics about any allegation of wrongdoing by Clark.

"Upon learning of the incident Chief Stephenson immediately suspended Joshua Clark, he has been removed from any and all law enforcement duties without pay. An internal investigation has begun and we are cooperating fully with the Avon Police Department with their investigation as well," the post read.

The post concluded with the following:

"The Portland community can be assured the officers of the Portland Police Department will be held accountable for their actions. The Portland Police Department will not overlook any and all wrongdoing of an officer. We will always be dedicated to protecting and serving the community we work in and want the community to know that we take all crimes and allegations serious; even those that involve our officers."

Avon detectives and Portland Police Chief Josh Stephenson are working together in this investigation.

Early Friday morning, an Avon Police Department spokesperson told 13News that the department was aware of an incident alleged to have involved Clark but did not provide specifics.