1 person dead after east side shooting

It happened just after midnight Thursday in the 6800 block of East 21st Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a early morning shooting incident on Indianapolis' east side.

Just after midnight Thursday, Indianapolis Metro Police officers were called to the 6800 block of East 21st Street on a report of a possible shooting.

MPD said officers found one person, who they would only describe as an adult male, was found in a motel parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead.

Police are looking into a report that an altercation may have preceded the shooting.

An investigation is underway.