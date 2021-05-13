x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Local News

1 person dead after east side shooting

It happened just after midnight Thursday in the 6800 block of East 21st Street.
Credit: WTHR/Frank Young
Indianapolis Metro Police say one person is dead after a shooting in the 6800 block of East 21st Street on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a early morning shooting incident on Indianapolis' east side.

Just after midnight Thursday, Indianapolis Metro Police officers were called to the 6800 block of East 21st Street on a report of a possible shooting.

MPD said officers found one person, who they would only describe as an adult male, was found in a motel parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead.

Police are looking into a report that an altercation may have preceded the shooting.

An investigation is underway. 

If you have information, call Metro Police homicide division or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS. You can provide information without identifying yourself, and you could qualify for a cash reward.

Credit: WTHR/Frank Young

  

Related Articles