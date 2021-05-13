1 person dead after east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a early morning shooting incident on Indianapolis' east side.
Just after midnight Thursday, Indianapolis Metro Police officers were called to the 6800 block of East 21st Street on a report of a possible shooting.
MPD said officers found one person, who they would only describe as an adult male, was found in a motel parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead.
Police are looking into a report that an altercation may have preceded the shooting.
An investigation is underway.
If you have information, call Metro Police homicide division or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS. You can provide information without identifying yourself, and you could qualify for a cash reward.