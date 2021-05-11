Metro police investigate downtown shooting

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Ohio Street just west of Meridian Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is hospitalized after a shooting in downtown Indianapolis.

It was reported just before 10 p.m. Tuesday near the Sheraton Hotel on Ohio Street between Meridian and Illinois streets. The location is just northwest of Monument Circle.

IMPD said witnesses reported the incident. Officers in the area responded and found a male victim down in the street. He was in critical condition when transported to a hospital.

IMPD has detained one person in the investigation, which is ongoing.