x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Local News

Minor injuries reported after beer truck crash in Plainfield

The truck was involved in the crash near the Barlow Apartments on U.S. 40 just before 7 a.m. Friday.
Credit: Plainfield Police Dept.
A beer truck crashed near the Barlow Apartments in Plainfield, Ind. Friday, May 14, 2021. Injuries were minor.

PLAINFIELD, Ind — A Friday morning crash on Main Street/U.S. 40 in Plainfield left several people with minor injuries and a beer truck stopped just short of driving through an apartment building.

The crash at the intersection of East Main Street/U.S. 40 and Avon Avenue happened just before 7 a.m. and blocked traffic heading west for approximately 90 minutes.

Crash investigators have not shared what led to the crash, but Plainfield Police confirmed three passenger cars, the beer semi truck and a trash truck were involved.   

A Facebook post from Plainfield Fire Territory indicated the injuries in the "multi-vehicle accident" were minor. Police confirmed two minor injuries.

Check back for updates.

Related Articles