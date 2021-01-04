INDOT to relinquish SR 267 to Plainfield and Hendricks Co.

Effective Thursday, April 1, Plainfield will oversee the portion of the road know as Quaker Boulevard and Avon Avenue north of US 40 as part of the agreement.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation has agreed to relinquish part of State Road 267 in Plainfield to the town and county. In return, Plainfield will receive approximately $20.5 million for local project improvements.

The Town of Plainfield will be responsible for plowing, pavement repair, mowing, trash pickup and traffic signal timing and other responsibilities.

Hendricks County will maintain responsibility for several bridge structures along the transferred stretch.

Town Manager Andrew Klinger said Plainfield welcomes the new responsibility. "This agreement will allow the town to invest in key improvements to intersections at Avon Avenue and County Road 300 South," Klinger said in release from Plainfield.

He also said the town plans to add lanes to Quaker Boulevard and Hadley Road.

Local takeovers of portions of SR 267 from INDOT date back to 2013, when Hendricks County, Avon and Brownsburg took over maintenance of their portions of the highway. In 2016, the county accepted jurisdiction south of Plainfield to the Hendricks County line. The eventual goal is to transfer control of SR 267 entirely to local jurisdictions throughout Hendricks County.