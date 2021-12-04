Car and train collide near Brownsburg, 1 injured

The crash occurred around midnight Monday just northwest of the intersection of U.S. 136 and Hendricks County 900 East.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A train struck a car early Monday morning near Brownsburg, injuring one person.

The crash occurred around midnight Monday just northwest of the intersection of U.S. 136 and Hendricks County 900 East.

One person was taken to the hospital, according to a Facebook post by Brownsburg Fire Territory. Authorities have not identified the person, and described their treatment as "non-critical."

Train operators were checked my medics and released at the scene.

The intersection was already closed for construction so investigators are trying to determine why the vehicle was in the area and how the incident occurred.