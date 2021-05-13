As CDC issues new guidance, many businesses still ask customers to wear masks

The Centers for Disease Control said Thursday vaccinated people can now be indoors without a mask in most situations.

INDIANAPOLIS — Like much of the state, there is no face mask requirement in Zionsville. But many businesses here are still are asking customers to come in with a face covering.

Michael Exl, owner of Moving Waters Outfitters, said it just felt like the right decision, and customers have been understanding.

“To me putting on a face mask isn’t a hard thing to do to keep other people safe and yourself safe,” Exl said.

However, he was excited as anyone to hear the new CDC guidance Thursday, advising vaccinated people can be indoors without a mask in most situations.

“Seeing that if you're fully vaccinated and then easing the masks, it's a good step forward," Exl said. "To me, it’s progress.”

But Exl also has concerns over complications the new guidelines pose, because he doesn’t want the responsibility of checking customers’ vaccination records.

"I’m not going to be the person at the door asking ‘Who have you been around, have you been vaccinated?’ That’s not my right,” said Exl.

He said he’ll discuss the new guidelines with his management team but expects that he’ll continue asking customers to mask up until the CDC advises it is safe for everyone.

At downtown Indy's District Tap, a “mask required” sign remains in the window. It’s been there since last July when the mandate started in Marion County.

“The last 12 months have been a lot to deal with, in terms of being quick on your feet and making changes and having to go with the flow,” said owner Michael Cranfill.

As of Thursday, Marion County health leaders decided not to make any changes to its mask policy. Health officials will review the CDC guidance before making any recommendations.

As businesses wait for the next steps, many already have a plan in place.

“Immediately, masks will become optional for all patrons, on what they feel comfortable with,” Cranfill said.

But it's a bit of a different story for the staff.

UPDATE: If you are fully vaccinated against #COVID19, you can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, incl. local business and workplace guidance. More: https://t.co/FJMon7WlFO — CDC (@CDCgov) May 13, 2021

If workers get vaccinated and bring in their card as proof, they will be able to trade their mask in for a pin that says, "I got the shot."

“That way, we can safely communicate to our guests that if you see any staff members not walking around with masks on and if you see their pin, that means that they have been fully vaccinated,” Cranfill said.

Customers are ready for this change, but there are plenty of questions left to be answered.

“Like if I will be able to stop wearing it at work now and if venues and concerts will start to come back to life as people are more vaccinated,” said Paige Finely.

The Marion County Public Health Department issued the following statement Thursday: