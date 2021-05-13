Hoosiers as young as 12 begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Riley Hospital for Children opened their vaccine clinic to kids for first time Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning Thursday, Hoosiers as young as 12 were starting to get coronavirus vaccinations.

Riley Hospital for Children opened their vaccine clinic to kids for first time. 14-year-old Thanh Poertner and his mom, Bobbi Byrne, arrived after school got out.

“As soon as we heard the vaccine was available to 12 and up, we called immediately,” Bobbi said.

Thanh, an 8th grader at St Richards School, is eager to get back to doing the things he loves.

“It means things can transition back to normal,” he said. “I want people to be safe, to live in a safe environment, and if we all get vaccinated, that increases the chances COVID will go away and we'll all be safe.”

His mom, a Riley neonatologist, is relieved and had no reservations about getting her son vaccinated.

“The MRNA vaccine is safe,” she said. “I really believe in the science behind it, so I have no problems or qualms with the vaccination at all.”

Riley's director of infection prevention says adding adolescents to the list of those eligible is key to stopping the spread of the virus.

Pediatricians in Indiana said parents and kids should feel confident in getting the vaccine. Most importantly, they said the shot is safe, effective and can help protect the entire community. https://t.co/zQltPXeAkI ~via @WISH_TV — Riley Children's (@RileyChildrens) May 13, 2021

“People want to know are we rushing this vaccine. The reality is the research on this vaccine and germ has been going on for 17 years,” said Dr. John C. Christenson.