The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, May 13, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

CVS begins offering COVID-19 vaccines to kids age 12-15

CVS will begin administering Pfizer's two-shot COVID-19 vaccine to children between the ages of 12 and 15 on Thursday, when state health officials said the age group will officially be eligible for the vaccine.

The news comes after the Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 12 on Monday. This was followed by U.S. health advisors endorsing the use of the vaccine on kids Wednesday.

CVS is saying 5,600 of its pharmacies nationwide will begin administering the vaccine to kids in this age group on Thursday. Parental or legal guardian consent is required, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Pfizer's vaccine is the only vaccine available that has been approved for this age group. For this reason, CVS is encouraging people to schedule an appointment to ensure a vaccine is available. However, walk-ins will also be accepted.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 32.81 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 583,600 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide there have been more than 160.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.3 million deaths.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.