THORNTOWN, Indiana — A semi-truck fire shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Clinton County for hours on Sunday.
A semi-truck hauling corn crashed and caught fire at the 151-mile marker, which is near Thorntown and about eight miles north of Lebanon, at around 2 p.m.
The Clinton County Sheriff's Office posted about the crash and said no injuries had been reported.
Indiana state troopers and Clinton County deputies investigated the crash, while crews worked to clear it.
At around 4:35 p.m., more than two hours after the crash was first reported, INDOT said the cleanup was still in progress and that the entrance ramp from State Road 47 to northbound I-65 was closed.
By around 6:15 p.m., INDOT said all lanes of I-65 northbound had reopened.
PHOTOS: Semi-truck fire shuts down I-65 near Lebanon
Prior to the highway reopening, traffic was being diverted at US-52 and INDOT was urging drivers to avoid the area and give first responders plenty of room to work.
