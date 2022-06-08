FBI: Quadruple homicide suspect at large, could be in Indianapolis

The FBI field office in Cincinnati said Marlow had ties to Indianapolis, Chicago and Lexington, Kentucky, "and could be in one of these cities."

INDIANAPOLIS — The FBI warned a man wanted for a quadruple homicide in an Ohio neighborhood could be in Indianapolis, Chicago or Lexington, all of which he has ties to.

A manhunt is underway for 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, who was identified as a person of interest after four people — including a mother and her 15-year-old daughter — were killed.

Marlow is described as being 5-foot-11 and weighs 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing shorts and a yellow T-shirt.

Police warned anyone seeing him or the vehicle to call 911 "and not approach him as he is still likely to be armed and dangerous."

Police in Montgomery County's Butler Township said officers were called to the 7200 block of Hardwicke Place, near Dayton, shortly before noon Friday on a report of shots fired.

Police Chief John Porter said four victims with gunshot wounds were found at "multiple crime scenes." All were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Montgomery County coroner's office on Saturday identified the victims as 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and a 15-year-old girl whose name wasn't released.

Marlow was charged would four counts of aggravated murder on Friday and, on Saturday, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Marlow after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Police believe Marlow fled the area in his SUV and are asking the public to be on the lookout for it. The SUV that Marlow is likely driving is a white 2007 Ford Edge with plate JES-9806.

The FBI field office in Cincinnati said it was part of the investigation and noted that Marlow had ties to Indianapolis, Chicago and Lexington, Kentucky, "and could be in one of these cities."

His last known address was in Dayton, Ohio, according to the FBI.

Porter said police don't believe there is any ongoing threat to the neighborhood but officers would remain in the area in case he returns. He said it wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting. The Dayton Daily News reported that the four victims lived in separate homes near the home owned by Marlow's parents.

"We are working to determine if there is any motive to this horrible tragedy or if mental illness played any role," Porter said. He called the shooting "the first violent crime in this neighborhood in recent memory."

The Dayton Daily News reported that Marlow had gotten off probation in February on aggravated burglary and aggravated menacing charges stemming from a July 2019 incident in the Dayton suburb of Vandalia, according to Montgomery County court records.

Vandalia closed a number of public areas Saturday as a precaution following the shooting, including the recreation center, Cassel Hills golf course and pool and the city's senior citizens center, the newspaper reported.

Court documents don't list an attorney representing Marlow; a message seeking comment was left Saturday at a number listed in his name.

The FBI says anyone with information about this case is being urged to contact the FBI's Toll-Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).