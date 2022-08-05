Plainfield coach arrested for allegedly selling drugs to students

According to court documents, officers found marijuana throughout Marquis Feldman's home, as well as his vehicle.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A Plainfield assistant football coach is facing charges for allegedly selling marijuana to students.

Marquis Feldman, 22, was arrested Thursday on charges of dealing in marijuana greater than 30 grams, but less than 10 pounds, battery of a public safety official, resisting law enforcement and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

According to court documents, Plainfield police received information on Tuesday, Aug. 2 that Feldman had been selling drugs to middle and high school students. Investigators had received tips in the latter months of last school year that a "Coach Keys" had sold drugs to students and a student told a school employee they saw him conduct a drug deal at a restaurant over the summer.

Once police identified "Coach Keys" as Feldman, an assistant football coach in Plainfield, they investigated previous interactions he had with police, which included a June 18, 2022 traffic stop that uncovered a small amount of marijuana in Feldman's vehicle and a June 3, 2022 report that his handgun had been stolen from his vehicle.

On Thursday, a police K-9 conducted a search of Feldman's vehicle in the Plainfield High School parking lot and detected an alleged odor of narcotics. Police obtained a search warrant for Feldman's vehicle as well as his home.

According to court documents, police detained Feldman at his residence, at which time he struggled with officers and kicked one of the officers in the groin area.

Investigators later found marijuana in both Feldman's residence and his vehicle, including a large amount of the drug in a gallon-sized Ziploc bag and other clear bags containing marijuana throughout the home.

Another clear bag containing marijuana was found in Feldman's vehicle, along with a little more than $100 in cash, police said in an affidavit of probable cause.

In all, police collected about 195 grams of marijuana - about seven ounces - from Feldman's car and home.