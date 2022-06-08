2 arrested after deadly Indianapolis robbery, exchanging gunfire with police

IMPD said at least one of the suspects shot at police and one IMPD officer shot back at the suspect.s

INDIANAPOLIS — Police exchanged gunfire with two suspects in a deadly Saturday morning shooting before arresting them. The suspects are accused of killing a man during a robbery on the near northwest side of the city and trying to get away in a stolen vehicle, IMPD said.

According to IMPD, officers witnessed the shooting. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Belleview Place, near Lafayette and Cold Spring roads.

IMPD officers and FBI Violent Crimes Task Force agents were in the area to investigate recent violent crimes when they saw a shooting.

Detectives later learned that two suspects, identified as 18-year-old Jashan Wallace-Carswell and 19-year-old Stacey Myron Fuller, approached a man and tried to rob him and then shot him.

Some of the officers went to help the man, while others chased down the suspects. When medics arrived, they pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity has not been released by authorities.

Wallace-Carswell and Fuller ran to a vehicle and tried to get away. The vehicle, IMPD said, had previously been stolen in a carjacking.

Officers were able to use their unmarked cars to block the suspects' vehicle at West 16th Street and North Belleview Place.

That's when, IMPD said, at least one of the suspects shot at officers. Bullets hit the windshield of their unmarked car, but didn't hit any of the officers.

One IMPD officer shot back at the suspects, but didn't hit either of them.

Wallace-Carswell got out of the passenger side front door with a gun and then dropped it, laid on the ground and was arrested.

Fuller got out of the driver's side and ran north. IMPD said Fuller threw a gun over a fence as he ran away.

Police were able to catch up with Fuller and arrest him. IMPD said officers also recovered his gun.

Wallace-Carswell and Fuller were taken to Eskenazi Hospital for evaluation. They're accused of the charges of murder and robbery. However, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decisions.

Detectives are investigating to determine if Wallace-Carswell and Fuller were involved in other robberies.

IMPD said no one else was injured in this shooting and that there isn't an ongoing threat to the community.

Detectives are continuing to canvass the area for witnesses and other evidence. Anyone with information is being asked to call Detective Sergeant Michael Duke at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Michael.Duke@indy.gov. Alternatively, anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.