2 arrested in July homicide on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested two people in a July deadly shooting on the city's northwest side.

Police are holding 42-year-old Stephen Cartwright and 21-year-old Madison Fowler on initial murder charges.

On July 3, officers were called to the 7000 block of Bretton Wood Drive, near 71st Street, shortly before 7:30 a.m. They found a 31-year-old man shot outside a home in the area.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified him as Medhat Saad.

Police have not shared information about what may have led to the shooting.

Officers investigating the case identified Cartwright and Fowler as suspects and found them in Warsaw, Indiana. They were arrested without incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting is being asked to contact Detective Brad Nuetzman at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Brad.Nuetzman@indy.gov.