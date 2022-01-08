Suspect in murder of Elwood police officer makes first court appearance

Carl Roy Webb Boards II had his initial hearing for the shooting death of Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz on July 31.

ANDERSON, Ind. — The man accused of killing an Elwood police officer made his initial court appearance Friday.

Carl Roy Webb Boards II is charged with murder in the shooting death of Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz during a traffic stop early Sunday. He is also facing charges of resisting law enforcement and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

A not guilty plea was automatically entered on Boards' behalf during Friday's video hearing and an attorney was appointed to represent him. He is being held without bond.

According to Indiana State Police, Shahnavaz tried to stop Boards' vehicle at SR37 and CR 1100 North in Madison County around 2 a.m. Sunday, July 31. Investigators say Boards got out of his vehicle and fired multiple rounds at Shahnavaz, striking him several times.

Shahnavaz was taken to a hospital in Elwood before he was transported to an Indianapolis hospital, where the officer died from his injuries.

Boards, a 42-year-old from Anderson, drove away from the traffic stop. About 30 minutes after the shooting, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department tried to stop his Buick with a tire deflation device, but Boards continued onto Interstate 69. Officers from the Fishers Police Department were eventually able to use their vehicles to bring Boards' car to a stop and place him under arrest.

Boards had been released from parole on Aug. 16, 2021 after serving 13 years of a 25-year sentence for a 2006 incident where he fired at Indianapolis police officers. Mike Kavanaugh, one of the officers who was fired upon, wrote a Facebook post this week decrying Boards' release last year.

"Officer SHAHVANAZ should still be alive. Boards should still be in prison," Kavanaugh wrote.

Boards is next scheduled for a pretrial conference on Sept. 30.