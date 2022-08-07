IMPD investigates 5 people shot in separate Sunday morning incidents

The victims included three men and two women.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are working four shooting incidents that sent five victims to area hospitals in the early hours of Sunday.

12:40 a.m. - The morning's first shooting occurred at the intersection of 38th Street and Keystone Avenue on the northeast side of the city. Police found a man shot and he was awake and breathing when taken to the hospital.

1:12 a.m. - Police were called to investigate two women who were shot in an apartment at the Indy Town Apartment building at 2155 North Arlington Avenue.

1:50 a.m. - Officers responded to a shooting on Webb Street on the southeast side near Madison Avenue and Raymond Street. A man was found shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

2:26 a.m. - Southeast District officers located a man in the 3700 block of East Bradbury Avenue near Churchman Avenue in critical condition from an apparent gunshot. His condition was listed as stable when he was taken to the hospital.