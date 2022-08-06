x
Crime

IMPD homicide investigates after man found shot in car

Officers found the man inside a car on Maribou Mills Drive, near 34th Street and Dandy Trail, early Saturday.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot inside a car in the Maribou Mills neighborhood on city's far northwest side Saturday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., IMPD Northwest District officers were called to Marabou Mills Drive, just north of West 34th Street, on a report of a person shot. They found the man inside a vehicle who appeared to be shot. 

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. 

Authorities have not shared his identity or any information about suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Jeremy Ingram at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Jeremy.Ingram@indy.gov

To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS) to provide information.

