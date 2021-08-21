LIVE: Community remembers 3 Fishers teens killed in South Carolina crash

Friends and family remembered 17-year-old Elleana Lee Gaddis, 17-year-old Isabella Lee Gaddis, and 18-year-old Brianna L. Foster.

FISHERS, Ind. — A celebration of life was held Saturday for three Fishers teenagers who were killed in a crash in South Carolina on Aug. 16.

During the celebration, friends and family came together at Nickel Plate District Amphitheater in downtown Fishers to remember 17-year-old twins Elleana and Isabella Gaddis and 18-year-old Brianna L. Foster.

The event was organized by the families in coalition with the city of Fishers.

Mayor Scott Fadness spoke during the event after reflections from the teens' families and friends.

This celebration followed a vigil that was held Friday night as the community mourns the teens' loss.

The teens were headed to South Carolina for a beach trip when police said their car was hit head-on by a Hummer going the wrong way on Interstate 26 near Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Melissa Parker faces seven felony counts for the crash and deaths of the three girls.

Police said Parker stole the Hummer from a gas station early Monday morning before going the wrong way on I-26. The owner of the Hummer flagged down police officers at a nearby Waffle House.

Police said the Hummer was going 79 mph when it struck the car.

The only survivor in the car, Maci Walts, said the teens were only ten minutes from their hotel when they were hit.

After the crash, police said Parker ran from the flipped Hummer and was found by deputies on the porch of a nearby house.