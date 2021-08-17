Woman accused of hitting and killing 3 Fishers teens makes court appearance

Melissa Parker faces several felony charges and could spend the rest of her life in prison if convicted.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the Fishers community mourning the loss of the three girls.

The woman accused of hitting and killing three Fishers teenagers appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Melissa Parker faces seven felony counts for the deaths of 17-year-old Elleana Lee Gaddis, 17-year-old Isabella Lee Gaddis, and 18-year-old Brianna L. Foster.

The teens were headed to South Carolina for a beach trip when police said their car was hit head-on by a Hummer going the wrong way on Interstate 26 near Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Family members for the girls spoke at Tuesday’s bond review hearing.

The only survivor in the car, Maci Walts, said the teens were only ten minutes from their hotel when they were hit.

Police said the Hummer was going 79 mph when it struck the car.

Police said Parker stole the Hummer from a gas station early Monday morning before going the wrong way on Interstate 26. The owner of the Hummer flagged down police officers at a nearby Waffle House.

After the crash, police said Parker ran from the flipped Hummer and was found by deputies on the porch of a nearby house.

After hearing emotional testimony from several family members and Maci Walts, the judge denied bond for Parker.