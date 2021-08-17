Indiana Court of Appeals rules state can end federal pandemic unemployment benefits

No money will need to be paid back from anyone already receiving a payment.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Court of Appeals reversed a July ruling and will allow the state to end federal pandemic unemployment benefits to Hoosiers.

The state said around 120,000 people lost benefits after Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered they be stopped as he moved to end Indiana's participation in the federal CARES program. A Marion County judge ordered the state to temporarily continue the benefits in June. Then an appeals court confirmed that judge's order July 12.

Those rulings have both been overturned with the Indiana Court of Appeals ruling Aug. 17. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development had already said that if the courts rule the benefits can end, that no money will need to be paid back from anyone already receiving a payment.

PUA is Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for self-employed workers and PEUC is an extension of regular unemployment benefits through the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program. Both programs, along with an additional $300 weekly payment established through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program, were created by Congress in 2020 and were authorized to continue into September 2021.

Gov. Holcomb said the programs were no longer necessary due to low unemployment rates that made it difficult for businesses to find enough workers.

Frustrated workers sued the state, claiming that ending the federal benefits early violated state law. That suit is still being fought and is part of the ruling Tuesday by the court of appeals.

13News is reaching out the the Indiana Department of Workforce Development to see if it plans to end the benefits or wait on a possible decision by the Indiana Supreme Court.

Gov. Holcomb's office responded with the following statement to 13News on the Indiana Court of Appeals ruling:

“I want to thank the Court of Appeals on its ruling to reverse the trial court’s decision on unemployment benefits. The state took the appropriate steps to terminate its participation in these optional federal pandemic unemployment programs and this ruling confirms that we had the legal authority to do so.

These programs assisted Hoosiers in a time when some businesses were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since that time, businesses are adapting so that they can remain open while maintaining a safe environment. Currently Indiana has more than 143,000 job openings and I know there are even more out there. The Department of Workforce Development continues to work with the unemployed to connect them with resources they need to gain skills and be matched with employment.”