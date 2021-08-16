3 Fishers teens killed in South Carolina crash

Police said the crash happened Monday morning on I-26 near Spartanburg.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Three Fishers teens are dead after a crash on I-26 near Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said 17-year-old Elleana Lee Gaddis, 17-year-old Isabella Lee Gaddis, and 18-year-old Brianna L. Foster died when their car was hit head-on by a Hummer traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes. A fourth person in the car was taken to a Spartanburg hospital for treatment.

Police said the crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. Monday near Spartanburg.

Police said the driver of the Hummer, 43-year-old Melissa A. Parker, fled from the crash but was quickly apprehended.

Medics treated Parker for minor injuries at a Spartanburg hospital.