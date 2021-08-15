Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 11-month-old Plymouth girl

Police said Mercedes Lain was last seen with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. ET.

PLYMOUTH, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 11-month-old girl from Plymouth.

The Plymouth Police Department said Mercedes Lain was last seen with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. ET.

Lain is described as 2 feet tall, weighs 19 pounds, and has blonde hair and brown eyes. Miller is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Miller is believed to be driving a blue 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee with an Indiana license plate of BOT126.

Lain is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Lain or Miller's whereabouts is asked to call the Plymouth Police Department at 574-936-2126 or 911.

Plymouth is roughly 120 miles north of downtown Indianapolis.