DNR: Black bear found dead alongside northern Indiana highway

The bear's carcass was found on SR 15 near the Indiana Toll Road in Bristol, Indiana Wednesday.

BRISTOL, Ind. — Conservation officers are investigating the death of a black bear found alongside a northern Indiana highway Wednesday morning.

Officials with Indiana DNR told our partners at the Elkhart Truth they found the bear's carcass on SR 15 near the entrance to the Indiana Toll Road in Bristol around 11 a.m.

“At this time, we don’t know if someone hit it on the toll road or how the bear died,” said Brad Westrich, a mammologist with Indiana DNR. “When we arrived, the bear was bloated and in an advanced state of decomposition.”

A necropsy is planned to investigate the cause of the bear's death, along with other vitals of the animal.

Westrich told the newspaper it does not appear that anyone was injured at the scene where the bear's body was found. He said the bear is the fifth confirmed black bear in Indiana, with only a handful of confirmed sightings in the state since 1871.