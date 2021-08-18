2 dead in shooting at Clinton County business

Police said the shooting happened at the new NHK facility on State Road 28.

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating a shooting at the new NHK plant on State Road 28 in Clinton County that left two women dead.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as they investigate.

Police said the suspect is in custody and there is no active threat to the community.

Police said the two victims and the suspect all worked at the plant.

A worker at the plant told 13News they saw a man approach a woman and shoot her, then shoot another woman before leaving the scene.

Police said a good description of the vehicle helped deputies track it down. There was a short chase before the suspect crashed near Prairie Ave. and Walnut Ave. in Frankfort. Police said that all happened within about 45 seconds to a minute of the suspect leaving the plant. The suspect was not hurt in the crash.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office said the names of the victims will not be released until their families can be notified.

NHK Seating closed both facilities in Frankfort after the shootings.

