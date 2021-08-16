Fishers donut shop donating 100% of its sales Tuesday to families of 3 teens killed in crash

Jack's Donuts of Fishers will be donating 100 percent of its sales on Tuesday, Aug. 17 to the families of three teens who were killed in a crash early Monday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said 17-year-old Elleana Lee Gaddis, 17-year-old Isabella Lee Gaddis, and 18-year-old Brianna L. Foster died early Monday morning when their car was hit head-on by a Hummer traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes. A fourth person in the car was taken to a Spartanburg hospital for treatment.

Police said the driver of the Hummer, 43-year-old Melissa A. Parker, fled from the crash but was quickly arrested on several felony counts of driving under the influence resulting in death and hit-and-run resulting in death.

The teens' tragic deaths broke the hearts of many in the school district, local officials and even the mayor.

Jack's Donuts in Fishers wants to do something to honor the teens' memories while also supporting their families. That's why Jack's Donuts of Fishers says it'll be donating 100% of its sales on Tuesday, Aug. 17, to the families of the teens who died.

"I had the pleasure to personally know Bri Foster & she was an amazing young lady as I've heard the same about Elle & Belle," Jack's Donuts said in a Facebook post. "These ladies' lives were taken way too soon. Prayers to the families & friends of everyone involved!"

