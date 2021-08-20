Candlelight vigil honors Fishers teens killed in South Carolina crash

Friends and family remembered 17-year-old Elleana Lee Gaddis, 17-year-old Isabella Lee Gaddis, and 18-year-old Brianna L. Foster.

FISHERS, Ind. — A candlelight vigil was held Friday for three Fishers teenagers killed in a crash in South Carolina on Aug. 16.

The vigil for 17-year-old Elleana Lee Gaddis, 17-year-old Isabella Lee Gaddis, and 18-year-old Brianna L. Foster was at the Hamilton Southeastern High School before the Royals' football game with Lawrence Central.

There will be a celebration of life for the teens at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater on Saturday. It is scheduled to run from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Organizers are asking that people bring lawn chairs and wear something colorful in honor of the girls.

The teens were headed to South Carolina for a beach trip when police said their car was hit head-on by a Hummer going the wrong way on Interstate 26 near Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Melissa Parker faces seven felony counts for the crash and deaths.

Police said Parker stole the Hummer from a gas station early Monday morning before going the wrong way on I-26. The owner of the Hummer flagged down police officers at a nearby Waffle House.

Police said the Hummer was going 79 mph when it struck the car.

The only survivor in the car, Maci Walts, said the teens were only ten minutes from their hotel when they were hit.

After the crash, police said Parker ran from the flipped Hummer and was found by deputies on the porch of a nearby house.

There is a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses for the Gaddis twins and bills for their family. Click here to donate. To donate to the GoFundMe for Foster, click here.