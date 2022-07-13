Indy artist paints iconic portraits on floppy disks

Taylor Smith has been using the old technology as her canvas for eight years.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis artist Taylor Smith started painting on floppy disks eight years ago when she discovered some in storage.

"I was like, 'I'm never going to use these. They're not really practical, but I don't want to get rid of them,'" Smith said. "I started just playing around with them. They're flat, they're colorful, they're interesting, they're multi-dimensional."

Last week, the Stutz Art Center artist debuted her exhibition of floppy disk portraits at Gallery Forty-Two.

"They become interesting. They're everyday objects that we used for a period of time, and then all of a sudden, time passes and people look at them again," Smith said. "They're like, 'Oh my gosh! I forgot that I used to use this on a daily basis,' so it becomes familiar."

The disks, which she now gets from computer recycling companies, were previously used. Many still have notes written on them from the previous owners.

"It's almost like a journey of discovery," Smith said. "You see the overall image that I've created on the surface, but then there's more meaning inside."

You can see Smith's exhibition, "Obsolete Objects & Memories," now through Aug. 19 at Gallery Forty-Two.

Other artists from the Stutz Art Center will be featured in the coming months as well.