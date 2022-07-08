Sistine Chapel exhibit opening in downtown Indianapolis

The exhibit has reproduced all 34 paintings that can be found in the Sistine Chapel and placed them at eye level rather on the ceiling, where the originals were painted.

"In Rome, everything's kind of just put together on one giant canvas that you look at and all kind of blends together," said Tobias Lerman Matonte, associate producer with See Global Entertainment. "Here, the idea is really to kind of deconstruct the chapel, give you information about every single fresco, tell you what the history behind it is tell you what's going on," he explained. "We don't just want you to appreciate the art, we want you to really do this deep dive by dissecting every single panel that makes up the Sistine Chapel."