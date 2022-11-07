Tips to avoid over-spending during online shopping deal days

It may have started with Amazon Prime Day, but now, big box stores are getting in on the deals, too. Here are tips to make sure you're making the most of your money.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Amazon may have been the first to roll out Black Friday-like sales for a premiere summer shopping event, but now, big box stores like Walmart, Target and Best Buy are getting in on the deals, too.

Here are some tips to ensure you're getting the best price and don't overspend as you participate in the deal days.

Make a list, check it twice

"Really think about what do you need [and] what can you wait to buy because there's really no point in spending money on items that you really don't need now just because they're on sale," said Kimberly Palmer with NerdWallet.

That's especially true now due to inflation.

Check the price history

That list should include the item's price history, which is easy to see, thanks to browser extensions.

"You can use tools to help you track those prices — tools like Amazon Assistant, Honey, Coupon Cabin," Palmer said. "They're basically browser extensions that let you know price history, pull in any extra coupons you can apply, and also let you know if the price is lower somewhere else."

CamelCamelCamel is an Amazon price tracker that offers similar perks. It will tell you the price on specific items on certain days. So you know if the Prime Day price is similar to its lowest price in previous days, it's a good deal.

Prioritize electronics

"Prime Day is known for really good deals on electronics, and specifically Amazon-branded items," Palmer said. "So if you're in the market for something like a new Echo or a Kindle, Prime Day is the perfect day to buy it."