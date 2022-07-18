Airbnb giving 100 people $100K to make a crazy, 1-of-a-kind property

Airbnb wants more unique stays — and it's willing to foot the bill to make your crazy, out-of-this-world idea a reality.

INDIANAPOLIS — From UFOs to giant potatoes, Airbnb has no shortage of unique stays. But, they want more, and they're willing to foot the bill to make your crazy Airbnb idea a reality.

Have you been dreaming of making that old military bunker in your backyard into an underground home? Or creating an off-the-grid dome that allows for unmatched stargazing? Maybe you want to build a fairy tale escape in a giant seashell unicorn?

Whatever your idea is, Airbnb wants you to share it with them.

The company opened applications Monday for its $10 million OMG! Fund.

One hundred people with the most one-of-a-kind and offbeat ideas will be selected to receive $100,000 each to make their creations possible and, ultimately, bookable.

The homes will be listed under Airbnb's OMG! category listings. More than 30,000 unique listings across the world were added to Airbnb in 2021 and the OMG! Category showcases the craziest among them.

GALLERY: One-of-a-kind, offbeat homes on Airbnb 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

The homes in that category can be found all across the country and the globe. Right here in Indiana, the top wish-listed unique property is the Grain Bin Retreat in Ligonier.

Last year, hosts with unique properties in Indiana earned over $2.5 million, an increase of over 160% from 2019.

If you're a current or aspiring designer, DIYer, architect or just have a great idea and want to apply, you can do that on Airbnb's website.

Ideas will be judged by an expert panel for their originality, feasibility, the experience the space will provide guests, and sustainability.

Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 22.