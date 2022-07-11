Website helps Hoosier families find community clinics for school-required immunizations

Families won't be charged a fee, but should provide insurance information if available.

INDIANAPOLIS — The state health department is making it easy to get your kids caught up on shots before the new school year starts.

They've launched a specific site showing locations, dates and times for community immunization clinics.

They're open to all kids at least 5 years old.

Families won't be charged a fee at the clinics, but should provide insurance information if available.

“Over the last two years, immunization rates for diseases like measles, mumps and chicken pox have fallen 10% across Indiana, which puts children at greater risk of highly contagious, yet highly preventable, diseases,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box. “While many parents already have appointments scheduled with their child’s pediatrician, we know that some may be having difficulty with access. These community clinics bring the services to areas with the greatest need to help ensure every child is protected before they walk into the classroom.”

IDOH is also sending letters to parents of children whose state records indicate they may be behind on a required shot.

Vaccines help keep your child healthy, protect other students, and have even put an end to some diseases.



You can find a list of immunizations required for school required for school here.

The clinics are open to children ages 5 and older. There's more information about the clinics here.

“Immunizations are an essential part of keeping students healthy, and we encourage every family to take advantage of these local opportunities to get their children caught up and take one important task off their back-to-school checklist,” Box said.