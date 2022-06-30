Inside the captivating new LUME installation featuring Monet

IMA's coolest experience is back for a second year and features a brand new artist.

INDIANAPOLIS — Last year, The LUME installation at the Indianapolis Museum of Art delighted visitors with the works of esteemed artist Vincent Van Gogh.

This weekend, it is set to return featuring the work of a new artist.

Larger-than-life digital interpretations from impressionist painter Claude Monet will be showcased throughout the new "Monet and Friends Alive Exhibit."

Throughout the Indianapolis Museum of Art's entire fourth floor, famous images from paintings like "Impression, Sunrise and Bridge over a Pond of Water Lilies" will splash on the walls with the help of 150 HD projectors.

"You'll see Moulin Rouge, and you'll see those things where Monet painted outdoors," said Jonathan Berger, the vice president of marketing and external affairs at Newfields, which took on the LUME project for a second year

Monet is not the only impressionist artist whose work dances on the walls.

Pieces by of Monet, Pissarro, Renoir, Cézanne and more are also featured.

"Exploring multiple artists instead of just one artist with Claude Monet and some of his contemporaries, the other impressionist in that whole Impressionist movement," Berger said.

Impressionism is an artistic movement that emphasizes visible brush strokes, unblended color and an emphasis on natural light that began with a simple invention: the tube of paint.

"By putting paint a tube, that let artists get out of their studios and go out and paint in the open air, or 'en plein air,' style of painting," Berger said.

Updates to the LUME Cafe give guests the chance to explore the French countryside through food and drink.

"Beers that were available at the time when these these artists painted. And you can get different cocktails. You can get a French gimlet. You can get the crowd favorite, the Lume and Tonic," Berger said.

It's all part of several new installations at Newfields working to make art more accessible to the masses and reiterate the strong bond of nature and art.

"I just think this is a great opportunity to get in and explore art differently in a way that maybe isn't as intimidating as walking into a museum," Berger said.