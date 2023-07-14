'Malachi's Magnificent Lemonade' stand returns in support of 3 fallen officers

Malachi Fronczak's mother said he has already raised hundreds of dollars after restarting the stand.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Malachi Fronczak, the 11-year-old boy from Kokomo who sells lemonade to help family members of fallen police officers, is selling again after three Indiana law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty.

The hope is to raise money for the families of Master Trooper James R. Bailey, Trooper Aaron Smith, Sergeant Heather Glenn, and Deputy John Durm. All the funds raised will be split equally among the four families.

13News first introduced you to Malachi when he was selling lemonade to support the family of fallen Boone County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Pickett, and other fallen officers.

His efforts have raised thousands of dollars for fallen officers' families and made national news.

Malachi's Magnificent Lemonade will be selling drinks and collecting donations July 14 from 6-8 p.m. at 748 S. Bell Street in Kokomo. You can also donate online if you can't make it out in person.