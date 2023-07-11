Memorial fund set up for fallen Deputy John Durm

A memorial fund with the Central Indiana Police Foundation has been established to support the fallen deputy.

INDIANAPOLIS — A memorial fund has been established for a Marion Co. Deputy Sheriff who was killed by an inmate trying to escape.

Donations in memory of John Durm can be made to the Deputy John Durm Memorial Fund on the Central Indiana Police Foundation's donation page. Be sure to select his memorial fund in the drop-down section of "My donation is for".

Donations can also be made via checks mailed to foundation at 1525 S Shelby Street Indianapolis, IN 46203.