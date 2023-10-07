Suspect in Marion County sheriff's deputy killing also suspect in woman's killing outside day care

Orlando Mitchell was previously charged with the murder of Krystal Walton, 32, at an Indianapolis day care center in 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Orlando Mitchell, 34, is accused of killing a Marion County Sheriff's Office deputy on July 10 during an attempted escape.

Police said Mitchell attacked Deputy John Durm, a 38-year veteran, after returning from a hospital visit. Mitchell was captured after allegedly crashing a sheriff's van near the Criminal Justice Center.

Mitchell was previously charged with the murder of Krystal Walton, 32, at an Indianapolis day care center, Charity Child Care, on the near west side of Indianapolis in Sept. 16, 2022.

Mitchell had a history of domestic abuse against Walton, the mother of his 1-year-old son, before her murder.

According to court documents, Mitchell’s mother had gone to the scene of the shooting telling officers Orlando had threatened to kill Walton and make it a “murder-suicide.” Court documents also claim that her son told her,” If he couldn’t see his son, she wasn’t gonna be in his life either.”

During the arrest, he got out of his car holding an AR-15 style rifle and allegedly pointed the gun at officers. Officers in bodycam footage from the arrest can be heard yelling for him to “drop the weapon.” Police then fired several shots, hitting Mitchell in the leg.

IMPD’s video also shows an arrest team using a protective shield while they approached him and secured his rifle before handcuffs were put on.

Officers also found a handgun in a holster in the front waistband of his pants.

No police were injured in the shooting, and Mitchell was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Leading up to the shooting at the Indy day care center, Mitchell was charged with domestic battery in the presence of a child, breaking and entering, invasion of privacy, violating a no-contact order and intimidation.

Mitchell’s jury trial for the murder of Walton is currently set for Oct. 24, 2023.

Remembering Krystal Walton

Krystal Walton was remembered at a vigil after the shooting as a loving daughter, mother and friend.

“I love my mom. She was the best mom ever,” said Emily, Walton’s daughter.

“This is harder than anything. Any strength that I thought that I had is gone,” said Christopher, Krystal’s father.

Walton’s father said the best way to honor her legacy is to remember her story, and not only the way she lived, but also the way she died.