Kokomo boy pays respects to firefighter who died from COVID-19

Malachi Fronczak has been raising money and paying respects to the families of fallen first responders for years.

A Kokomo boy is paying his respects to Capt. Martin Meyers, who died after a battle with COVID-19.

Nine-year-old Malachi Fronczak has been honoring fallen first responders for years by raising money for their families through his lemonade stand. Fronczak first started Malachi's Magnificent Lemonade Stand in 2017 to help raise money for fallen Southport Police Lt. Aaron Allan.

He kept up the tradition of paying his respects Sunday as he stopped by the Kokomo Fire Department, left a note and a bottle of lemonade at a memorial for Meyers, then stayed to pass out lemonade to the firefighters on duty.

Meyers died Thursday, March 4 after a lengthy battle with COVID-19. He had been in the ICU since February with complications from the virus.

"It is with deepest regret and sorrow that we share the (line of duty death) of our brother, Captain Marty Meyers. Marty fought a hard fight to overcome his illness but ultimately passed away this afternoon. Please pray for his family and our department," the Kokomo Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags in Howard County to be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset Tuesday in honor of Meyers.

