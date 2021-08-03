Funeral Tuesday for Kokomo firefighter who died after COVID-19 battle

Kokomo Fire Department Capt. Martin Meyers had been in intensive care since last month with complications from the virus.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Funeral arrangements are set for 50-year-old Kokomo Fire Department Capt. Martin "Marty" Meyers, who died after a battle with COVID-19.

Visitation will be noon - 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Crossroads Community Church 4254 South 00 EW Kokomo, IN 46902. Funeral services will follow at the church at 3 p.m.

There will be traffic restrictions in Kokomo for the funeral procession from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The route is as follows:

Start at the Crossroads Community Church

Turn right onto State Road 26 heading east

Turn left onto 150 East / Albright Road

Turn left onto Center Road

Turn right on 931

Turn left at the Lincoln Road stop light

Turn right on Home Avenue

Turn right at Boulevard and Home Avenue

Stop and finish at Station 6 (1717 E Boulevard

Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags in Howard County to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday from sunrise until sunset Tuesday in honor of Meyers.

Meyers had been in intensive care since last month with complications from the virus. The fire department announced Meyers' death on its Facebook page last week.

"It is with deepest regret and sorrow that we share the (line of duty death) of our brother, Captain Marty Meyers. Marty fought a hard fight to overcome his illness but ultimately passed away this afternoon. Please pray for his family and our department," the post read.

On Feb. 20, Local 396 President Andy Eshelman posted a plea for people to remain vigilant against COVID-19, noting how it had impacted firefighters in Kokomo.

"We’ve also had more cases in the (fire department) in the past month than we’ve had all last year. Please take this pandemic serious. These guys were healthy guys. These guys are your local hero’s that have been working along side all their other brothers and sisters in Kokomo since this has began. It’s not over folks," he wrote. "These firefighters love the job that they do and will continue to battle whatever comes our way but we as a community need to continue to battle to keep everyone healthy and safe."