Fallen Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith to be laid to rest Friday

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Family, friends, fellow troopers and soldiers, and the community are gathering Friday to honor fallen Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith. The 33-year-old trooper was killed in the line of duty June 28.

The funeral service will be held in Greenwood and is expected to be attended by hundreds, if not thousands of officers from around the country.

Here is the schedule for Friday's services:

Funeral: Friday, July 7 at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus located at 1640 W. Stones Crossing Road in Greenwood.

Procession from Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus to Whiteland High School and then to Crown Hill Cemetery (34th street entrance) 700 38th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Trooper Smith will be laid to rest in the Heroes of Public Safety Area at Crown Hill Cemetery. He will receive police and military honors, as he served both as a state trooper and a sergeant in the Indiana National Guard.

At the conclusion of the burial service, fellow officers will lay carnations atop his casket. The white carnations will have a red dot in the middle. The flower symbolizes a good life and the red dot represents his blood that was shed.

Members of the community will be encouraged to line the procession route to honor Smith's service and sacrifice.

Here's detailed information on the procession route:

Start at Emmanuel Church of Greenwood at 1640 West Stones Crossing Road

Exit church lot and turn west on to West Stones Crossing Road to S.R. 135.

South on S.R. 135 to Whiteland Road.

East on Whiteland Road to U.S. 31

North on U.S. 31 where we will go by Whiteland High School and pass under the Garrison Flag. We will continue north into Greenwood, then make a small right on to South Madison Avenue.

North on South Madison Avenue to roundabout, first exit east, Smith Valley Road. Continue east on Smith Valley Road where we will pass by the neighborhood where Trooper Smith grew up.

East on Smith Valley Road and as you make the curve to left it turns into north bound South Emerson Avenue.

Continue north on South Emerson Avenue where we will pass by Greenwood Airport to the left, to Stop 11 Road.

West on to Stop 11 Road, which turns into East Meridian School Road at East Street. Continue west to S.R. 135.

North on S.R 135 to Hanna Avenue.

West on Hanna Avenue to Bluff Road.

North on Bluff Road to where it turns into West Street.

Continue north on West Street, passing IFD Station 13 at West Street and Ohio Street. Continue north on West Street to New York Street.

East on New York Street to Illinois Street.

North on Illinois Street to 34th Street.

West on 34th Street to the entrance to Crown Hill Cemetery.

State police noted that three ramps on central Indiana interstates will be closed during the procession: the ramps from I-65 to Main Street and County Line Road, as well as the ramp from I-70 to West Street in Indianapolis.

Memorial fund established

Donations in memory of Trooper Aaron N. Smith can be made at Indiana Members Credit Union branches or by calling 800-556-9268, Indiana State Police announced Thursday.

Donations can also be made via PayPal to the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization at this link.

Companies and other organizations who are looking to provide donations to help with funeral and other final expenses can contribute directly to the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation at:

Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation, Inc.

1710 South 10th Street

Noblesville, IN 46060

(317) 431-0755

Smith's service

Trooper Smith also served with the Indiana National Guard since 2011, where he rose to the rank of sergeant. He currently served as a utilities equipment repairer for the 38th Infantry Division, 38th Sustainment Brigade, 190th Transportation Battalion and 1638th Transportation Company.

He earned military awards, including the Army Achievement Award and National Defense Service Medal.

Series of events on June 28

According to court documents, on June 28, state police got a notification from the Flock camera system, which alerted them to a reported stolen vehicle out of Missouri. Trooper Grover Scott spotted the vehicle in the parking lot of the McDonald's/BP gas station at 4906 Kentucky Ave. and gave the occupants of the vehicle commands to put their hands out the window. Scott said those in the vehicle complied for several minutes before the driver put the vehicle in reverse and backed into Scott's patrol car before fleeing the scene, striking another vehicle.

Scott and Trooper James Williams began pursuing the vehicle on Kentucky Avenue, then onto Ameriplex Parkway/Ronald Reagan Parkway. Police said the suspect drove over I-70 onto Ronald Reagan Parkway, then made a U-turn at Stafford Road, turning back toward I-70.

According to the documents, as the suspect approached I-70, Trooper Aaron Smith had parked his patrol car with its emergency lights on and retrieved stop sticks from the trunk. As the trooper deployed the stop sticks in an attempt to stop the fleeing vehicle and end the pursuit, state police said video from a trailing trooper's dashboard camera shows the vehicle veering to the right, striking Smith.

Smith was killed and the suspect's car crashed. He and the two passengers with him were taken into custody.