'We're going to miss Aaron' | Fellow troopers, soldiers mourn ISP Trooper Aaron Smith

Family, friends, fellow law enforcement officers and the community came together Thursday to honor fallen ISP Trooper Aaron Smith.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Family, friends, fellow law enforcement officers and the community came together Thursday to honor fallen Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith.

They gathered at the Emmanuel Church in Greenwood for a visitation to pay their respects to a man that meant so much to so many people.

ISP Trooper Josh Thayer was both a shift partner and classmate to Smith.

"We're going to miss him being around. His goofiness, his outgoing nature, he was never afraid to ask a question and he was always ... he would always be the brunt of the jokes," said Thayer.

Smith also served with the Indiana National Guard since 2011, where he rose to the rank of sergeant. He currently served as a utilities equipment repairer for the 38th Infantry Division, 38th Sustainment Brigade, 190th Transportation Battalion and 1638th Transportation Company.

He also earned military awards, including the Army Achievement Award and National Defense Service Medal.

Sgt. Andrea Burkman recalled memories she shared with Smith in the National Guard.

"He was very unique. He was not like any other soldiers who also were police officers, law enforcement. He was very different, very positive and very refreshing," said Burkman.

Burkman recalled the conversations they had.

"He would talk about some of the things he did on the trooper side, and I always commended him saying, 'I don't have the patience to do what you do.' And he would always kindly remind me that we're all human and everyone has a brother, a sister, a mom, a dad and that these are people, too, and people make mistakes, but it doesn't define who you are by your mistakes. So that was the one thing that blew me away," said Burkman.

Other law enforcement officers drove from far and wide, like Trooper George Edwards from Tallahassee, Florida.

"In situations like this, they are grieving with us. They are sacrificing their loved one, so it's important that we be here and show our support and care and love for them," said Edwards.

For so many who cared for and loved Smith, this day won't come easy.