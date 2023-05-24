Indiana man climbs Mt. Everest

Daniel Laidig conquered something few could ever dream of recently.

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — An Indiana man is telling the story of how he completed an incredible feat that few others have.

He conquered Mt. Everest!

Daniel Laidig says he's dreamt of summiting the world's tallest mountain since he was in the seventh grade.

This year, he made the dangerous seven week-long journey to stand on the top of the world.

"When you're standing on that summit, it's a pretty amazing feeling – talk about exhilarating," Laidig said.

And if you're thinking about getting out there and doing it yourself, Laidig has some advice. He was unable to conquer Everest his first try, back in 2001, due to inclement weather and sickness. The key? Stay determined.

"Go conquer something. And when you stand at the top of anything, it feels pretty good," Laidig said.

He's now climbed 5 of the "7 Summits," known as the tallest mountain peaks on each continent.

And, with two more to go, he says there are plenty of other mountains – both big and small – to conquer.