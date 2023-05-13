Center Grove math teacher takes lessons outside classroom

David Marquez prides himself on helping students get better at numbers, but that's not this math teacher's only passion.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — There's an Indiana math teacher who is all about sharing life lessons with his students. Now he's taking those lessons outside of the classroom.

When it comes to solving problems, David Marquez knows a thing or two. The Center Grove Middle School North teacher prides himself on helping students get better at numbers.

But numbers aren't the only thing this math teacher is passionate about.

"The sport of wrestling has changed my life," Marquez said. "Saved my life."

Marquez said he got into the sport in 6th grade to be closer to his brother, but soon after, his life turned upside down.

"That year, my father was diagnosed with cancer in January and then died May 2nd of esophagus cancer," Marquez said.

Marquez said life after his father's death became very tough - until one of his teachers helped push him to not give up.

"It was my social studies teacher and my high school wrestling coach, always checking in on me, being there for me," Maquez said. "Academically, socially, emotionally and just keeping me out, keeping me interested. Keeping me on wanting to be on a better path,I guess."

Now, 20 years after his father's death, he's helping his students and athletes do the same.

"It's been amazing. He's helped me through hardships, made many mistakes and he's always been forgiving, forgetful, helps me out," said Dylan Marshall, an 8th grade wrestler.

"I do think I'll wrestle in high school because of him," added Owen Scheidler, also an 8th grade wrestler.

His wrestlers are taking some of his life lessons to heart. The biggest one: forgiveness.

"He's forgiven so many people on our team, whether you're the best wrestler, the worst wrestler, he looks at everyone the same way, gives everybody the same attention, hard work," Marshall said.



David Marquez. Center Grove Middle Schools wrestling coach. Inspiring Indiana, one classroom and one practice at a time.