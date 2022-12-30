Back on the court: After difficult diagnosis, family, teammates and strangers lift Frankfort senior

Jayden Skinner said he wasn't sure life would ever return to normal. His story is inspiring Indiana.

FRANKFORT, Ill. — A year ago today, Frankfort High School senior Jayden Skinner wasn't sure if he'd play baseball or basketball again.

In fact, he wasn't sure if his life would ever return to normal. After a difficult medical diagnosis, he's on the mend - and his story is inspiring Indiana.

"I was scared," Jayden said. "Just a lot to go down. A lot to think through, a lot to go through, especially at this stage in my life."

Jayden's brain tumor diagnosis was a shock. Doctors told the Skinner family surgery had to happen right away.

"My worst fear was he would have some kind of symptom, that he wouldn't be able to walk, talk, hear because they're messing with the brain. So it was very scary," said Joyce Skinner, Jayden's mom. "To see him walk down the hall and not know what we're going to get when he comes back was very hard."

The family dropped everything to take care of their youngest child, all the while praying and working to maintain a positive outlook.

"I was definitely really worried, but at the same time, I knew at this stage in my life I'm at pretty good shape and young bodies heal quicker," said Jayden. "So I just had to keep thinking positive and not let all the negativity drown me."

The surgery at Riley Hospital for Children was a success. Ten weeks later, it was his parents' love and the Frankfort community coming together that helped heal Jayden. And, of course, Jayden's teammates and the motivating thought of getting back on the hardwood didn't hurt either.

"They were giving him all of the support that they could, thinking about him, they had t-shirts made for him, and I think that they missed him on the sidelines certainly, but he was the kid - regardless of his health issues - he was here at practice everyday whether he could be on the court or not," said assistant coach Eric Farley.

And now, when Jayden steps out on the court, it's his parent's pride and devotion…

"We've always been proud of him, even prior to this we get compliments on what a nice young man he is," said Jayden's dad, Jim. "That's just the way we've raised him and that's how he's going to raise his children."

…And a community's warmth and love that fuels his persistence.

"It was overwhelming," said Joyce. "On all kinds of prayer lists and people calling and checking on you and what can they do for Jayden and even people we didn't know. It was amazing."