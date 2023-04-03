ISP trooper hit, killed while trying to stop I-69 pursuit

Master Trooper James R. Bailey was working the scene of a crash when he tried to deploy stop sticks to slow a chase on the interstate.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police trooper was killed Friday while trying to slow a pursuit on Interstate 69 north of Fort Wayne.

Troopers were working at the scene of weather-related crashes on I-69 in DeKalb County around 4:30 p.m. when other officers became involved in a police pursuit on the interstate.

As the chase neared Master Trooper James R. Bailey's location, he attempted to deploy stop sticks to help end the pursuit. At that time, police said, Bailey was struck by the suspect vehicle.

The 50-year-old trooper was treated at the scene for his injuries before he was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Bailey, a 15 1/2-year veteran of ISP who lived in Auburn, is survived by his wife and their son and daughter.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Terry Dewaine Sands II of Marion, was taken into custody and is being held in the DeKalb County Jail on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement causing death of a law enforcement officer.