Crash involving state trooper shuts down Johnson County interchange

Investigators are working on reconstruction at the crash scene at the interchange of State Road 144 and I-69

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — A crash involving an Indiana State Police cruiser and a sport utility vehicle partially shut down the interchange of Interstate 69 and State Road 144 near Bargersville Saturday morning.

Bargersville Fire crews responded and confirmed the crash on the north side of the interchange and involved an injury in a tweet at 10:25 a.m.

A State Police spokesman said the crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m. and the trooper was injured, along with two people in the SUV. All three were taken to IU Health-Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

None of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Bargerville Fire working a 2-car crash with injury NB I-69 just north of State Rd 144. @TrafficWise pic.twitter.com/KVQACf5jK9 — Bargersville Fire Department 🇺🇸 (@BCFD20) February 11, 2023

Crash investigators are at the scene, and the right lane of northbound I-69/S.R. 37 is expected to be closed until some time Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred on the northbound entrance ramp from S.R. 144 to S.R. 37 and the police car and SUV are in the ditch to the east of the ramp.