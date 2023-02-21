ISP trooper finds drugs in 2 cars on I-94 in different stops Saturday

The trooper at ISP's Lowell Post stopped a pair of drivers Saturday and found drugs in each vehicle.

LOWELL, Indiana — An Indiana State Police trooper made two big drug busts during one shift over the weekend.

The trooper stopped a Chevrolet Cruze on Interstate 94 near Michigan City at 7 a.m. for a traffic violation. While conducting the stop, state police say the trooper detected an odor of marijuana in the vehicle, and saw marijuana products inside the car.

A search of the vehicle uncovered about a pound of marijuana products in the front seat, along with 60 grams of cocaine, 96 Xanax tablets and 76 Adderall tablets in the car.

The driver, 24-year-old Daniel New of Hartsel, Colorado, was arrested on charges including dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, dealing in a Schedule II controlled substance, dealing in a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

He is being held at the LaPorte County Jail.

Less than nine hours later, the same trooper pursued an SUV in the same area that had failed to stop for a traffic stop. The chase continued to the Chesterton exit when the driver, 28-year-old Michael P. Lopez of Aurora, Illinois, drove north onto SR 49, then crashed near the entrance to Indiana Dunes north of US 12.

Lopez was taken into custody without further incident.

Police found 17 pounds of marijuana and a bag containing over $10,000 in cash inside the SUV.