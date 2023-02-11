ISP: Indianapolis traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs worth $2.8 million

INDIANAPOLIS — A traffic stop Friday afternoon ended with the arrest of a California man and the seizure of 154 pounds of cocaine, police said.
According to an Indiana State Police spokesperson, an officer stopped a semi tractor on Interstate 70 near Post Road in Indianapolis for failing to signal a lane change.
While speaking with the driver and checking required documents, the trooper "began to notice indications of potential criminal activity." He called for a trained police dog to assist in the investigation.
ISP K-9 Cole alerted his handler to the odor of narcotics, the spokesperson said. A search subsequently revealed 70 kilograms (154 pounds) of cocaine in the sleeper berth of the truck.
Detectives estimated the value of the drugs at about $2.8 million.
Police arrested 43-year-old Onkar Singh of California and transported him to the Marion County Jail.
"This significant drug seizure is a result of sustained and persistent efforts by troopers assigned to our drug enforcement section," said ISP district commander Lt. Josh Watson. "They spend countless hours patrolling our highways and diligently utilizing their specialized training and experience to intercept and seize illegal narcotics being transported in and through Indiana."