ISP: Indianapolis traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs worth $2.8 million

INDIANAPOLIS — A traffic stop Friday afternoon ended with the arrest of a California man and the seizure of 154 pounds of cocaine, police said.

According to an Indiana State Police spokesperson, an officer stopped a semi tractor on Interstate 70 near Post Road in Indianapolis for failing to signal a lane change.

While speaking with the driver and checking required documents, the trooper "began to notice indications of potential criminal activity." He called for a trained police dog to assist in the investigation.

ISP K-9 Cole alerted his handler to the odor of narcotics, the spokesperson said. A search subsequently revealed 70 kilograms (154 pounds) of cocaine in the sleeper berth of the truck.

Detectives estimated the value of the drugs at about $2.8 million.

Police arrested 43-year-old Onkar Singh of California and transported him to the Marion County Jail.